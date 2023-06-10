Affairs With Rekha And Sridevi To Almost Marrying Hema Malini, Jeetendra's Controversial Love Life

Bollywood actor Jeetendra was a heartthrob for many when he ruled the box office during the 70s and 80s. Be it his good looks, his dance or his acting, every actress wanted to be paired with him on the big screen. His professional life has always been widely covered but very little is known about his personal life. From wanting to marry his friend’s girlfriend, to having an affair with a leading actress, his private life has indeed been full of controversies.

Jeetendra marked his debut in films as a junior artist with V Shantaram’s movie Navrang. Even after 30 takes, he could not deliver his dialogue. But, after 5 years, the same director cast him as the lead in Geet Gaaya Patharon Ne. His hard work finally paid off. Later, the actor delivered super hit movies like Farz, Humjoli, Caravan, Himmatwala, Dharam Veer, Tohfa and many others.

Reportedly, he first met Shobha Sippy, who later became his wife, when she was just 14. But it was not love at first sight. Their bond deepened over time and their relationship grew stronger. But after Jeetendra’s dad suffered a heart attack, he took up the family responsibilities, while Shobha became an air hostess. Following this, he grew closer to Rekha during the filming of Ek Bechara. The Jodi became a super hit and they were cast again in Anokhi Ada. If reports are to be believed, Jitendra wanted to maintain his relationship with Shobha as well, which caused friction between him and Rekha. Finally, their relationship came to an end.