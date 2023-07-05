After 40 Years, Director Shekhar Kapur's Masoom Sequel To Take Fans On Emotional Ride

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is gearing up to captivate audiences with the highly anticipated sequel to his 1983 directorial debut Masoom. The upcoming movie, titled Masoom… The New Generation, promises to take the viewers on an emotional journey. Shekhar Kapur recently sat down for an interview with Variety, where he unveiled thrilling details about the project.

The filmmaker revealed that Masoom sequel is based on the “idea of home". “One of the big things that have been happening is that kids have been moving away – from small towns to Mumbai, Mumbai to the west. They go out for their education and don’t go back, and every time I’ve talked to them there is this little thing that bothers them, a guilt that never goes away, a feeling that ‘I left my parents’," he said.

Shekhar Kapur further said that when we discuss the concept of home, the first thing that comes to people’s minds is the property and its monetary value. However, he believes that the true essence of a home transcends its financial worth. It lies in the memories that it holds. “Homes are a repository of cherished moments – walls echoing with laughter, sofas witnessing family gatherings, and every corner carrying a piece of history," he said.

Shekhar Kapur said he wanted to craft a film that encapsulates a simple story enriched with depth and complexity. The director said his intention is to portray all characters as profoundly human, showcasing their intricate layers of complexities alongside their inherent simplicity. According to the filmmaker, this theme even inspired him in his latest project, What’s Love Got to Do with It?