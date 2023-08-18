After A Dream Theatrical Run, Anand Deverakonda's Baby To Release On This OTT Platform

Telugu film Baby has been garnering praise from all corners and became a hit at the box office. It is directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam and stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles. The film was in the news even before its release. After hitting the theatres on July 14, it has left an indelible mark on movie lovers. People are loving it for the story and the performances of the lead actors.

People have been flocking to theatres to watch the film, and it is doing quite well in terms of box office collection as well. Now, there’s an official announcement regarding its OTT release. Earlier, there had been various speculations regarding the exact date. Now, the makers have made it official. Baby will be making its digital premiere on the OTT platform Aha on August 25. According to reports, it has been found that the OTT version will be longer than the one released in theatres.

Reportedly, the extended version of Baby will also have a song and some added scenes between Viraj Ashwin and Vaishnavi Chaitanya. Baby is also expected to be released on Netflix, but there has been no confirmation regarding this.