After Aahana Kumra, Sanya Malhotra Recalls Her Ugly Encounters With Fans

Sanya Malhotra recently came forward to share a few harrowing incidents of harassment in past. In an interview with a media outlet, Sanya Malhotra revealed that a few years ago, a man approached her for a photo and proceeded to touch her inappropriately. Shockingly, nobody came to help her during the incident. She also recalled a time when she was travelling in the Delhi metro and a group of boys allegedly harassed her. This comes shortly after Aahana Kumra called out a fan who placed his arm around her waist while taking a photo together, highlighting the importance of respecting personal boundaries.

Speaking to Hauterrfly, Sanya Malhotra said that she was once returning home from her college when a group of boys “teased and touched" in the metro. “I was alone so I stayed quiet. It was such a situation when I couldn’t do anything. They started teasing and touching. I felt helpless but I knew if I will say anything, anything can happen. People generally say, ‘Kuch kara kyun nahi tumne?’ But when that situation comes, haath, paer phool jaate hain. You only want to survive that situation," she said.

The actress said that people often question why victims don’t take action in such situations, but in reality, fear takes over and survival becomes the priority. She stated, “People generally say, ‘Kuch kara kyun nahi tumne? (Why didn’t you do anything?)’. But when that situation comes, haath, paer phool jaate hain. You only want to survive that situation."

To her surprise, no one on the metro came to her aid. “Then I got out of Rajiv Chowk and they all started following me. They were all tall, muscular men. Thank god for the crowd at that station, I rushed to the washroom and called my father. I asked him to come and pick me up," she recalled.

She even shared an unpleasant experience when a man approached her for a photo and inappropriately touched her. Despite expressing her shock and discomfort, the photographers present at the scene failed to intervene or offer help, according to her. Filled with anger, Sanya took matters into her own hands, calling out the man for his actions and highlighting the photographers’ failure to support her.

Previously, during a photo session at a Mumbai event, a fan overstepped the line, invading Aahana Kumra’s personal space. But she refused to remain silent and promptly called out the inappropriate gesture by the fan. “Don’t touch me," she said before leaving the spot.

Sanya Malhotra was recently seen in Kathal co-starring Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav, while Aahana Kumra last appeared in Kajol starrer Salaam Venky.