After Adipurush's Failure, Prabhas Fans Now Pin Hopes On Prashanth Neel's Salaar

After the success of Baahubali films, Prabhas has not been able to achieve another blockbuster with films like Saaho, Radhe Shyam and now Adipurush, receiving poor reviews. His fans may anticipate a turnaround with his upcoming action drama Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel of the KGF franchise.

Adipurush has faced criticism from both critics and audiences for its underwhelming visual effects, which make the film appear dull.

Adipurush, a mythological epic based on the Ramayana, stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The highly anticipated film, produced by T-Series, was released nationwide in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil to great excitement on Friday. Adipurush reportedly generated a remarkable gross revenue of Rs 340 crore globally in its opening weekend even after several controversies and demands.

Despite Prabhas’ lack of success with films like Saaho and Radhe Shyam after Baahubali, his fans may be looking forward to a potential resurgence with Prashanth Neel’s action drama. Prashanth has a reputation for crafting powerful protagonists and intense action sequences like KGF, which is likely to generate excitement among Prabhas’ fans. Shortly after the global release of Adipurush, Salaar quickly became the most popular topic on Twitter in India on Friday. Director Prashanth Neel, his previous KGF films and his upcoming film Salaar started trending on Twitter with fans hoping for a superhit from Prabhas.