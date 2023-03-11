After Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta To Now Romance Jay Bhanushali In New Show; Watch Promo

Tina Datta was loved by the audience for her fierce personality in Bigg Boss 16. The actress’ fans have been waiting to see more of her after her elimination from the Salman Khan-hosted show. And the wait seems to be finally over. Tina Datta is back with a new show and joining her would be Jay Bhanushali. The upcoming project will mark the coming together of a fresh onscreen pair for a family drama titled Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. Tina “just can’t wait" as she shared the promo on social media.

Tina Datta posted the very first teaser of her new project on Instagram. The video introduces Jay’s character Shiv, a wealthy man from a traditional family that strictly follows “parampara." He falls in love with a carefree girl, played by Tina, who relishes street foods and travels in buses. The teaser concludes with Shiv referring to the girl as “toofan."

“And look who’s back! Are you ready? Because I just can’t wait. Hum aa rahe hai…" read the caption posted with the video. Check out the promo of Tina Datta’s upcoming show here:

Many celebrities and friends of Tina reacted to the post and wished her luck. Actress Juhi Parmar wrote, “All the best", while Pragati Mehra commented, “Congratulations!" Arti Singh also wrote, “All the best my tin tin and Jayu!. Jai Mata di!" Zeeshan Khan shared, “Congratulations and celebrations."

The chemistry is refreshing and seems like fans are excited to see their favourite actress return to the screen again. One of her fans wrote, “What an amazing promo Tinzi. Can’t wait to see you on screen." Another wrote, “Best! Finally, I will be able to see you back on my tv screen again. Gonna watch it for you and you only! You deserve every success ahead in life. Love you so much."

Tina Datta rose to fame with her portrayal of Ichcha in the TV serial Uttaran. She shared the screen with Rashami Desai, Raj Singh Verma and Nandish Singh Sandhu. She has also worked in Karmaphal Daata Shani. On the other hand, Jay Bhanushali was last seen in TV series titled Dhapa. He is known for hosting shows like Dance India Dance Super Moms, Indian Idol, and Indian Television Academy Awards too.

