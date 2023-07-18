After Delivering 5 Back-to-back Flops, Is Pooja Hegde’s Stardom Fading?

Pooja Hegde has been facing a rough patch in her career of late, after delivering a series of flops. Despite her involvement in both Tollywood and pan-India projects, none of her movies have turned out to be a hit. Pooja Hegde, who was once regarded as a promising actress, is now facing a challenging phase. It is rumoured that her consecutive flops like Radhe Shyam, Acharya, Cirkus, Beast, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have left her without any new offers at hand. Currently, she only has her previously signed projects.

Pooja was a part of several promising films in Bollywood. Towards the end of 2022, she was featured in the movie Cirkus. Directed by Rohit Shetty and featuring Ranveer Singh, the film performed poorly at the box office. Subsequently, she appeared in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan alongside Salman Khan, which also resulted in disappointment for her. What’s the way ahead for her?

She is currently doing many films in Telugu, as well as Tamil and Hindi languages. Regardless of the flops, she is paying attention to her fitness and diet, the videos which she keeps sharing on social media often. She reportedly has some good projects in hand, despite the flops.

Pooja Hegde had high hopes for her upcoming Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram. She was also excited to collaborate with Trivikram for the third time with this film. Recently, reports came out that suggested Pooja is no longer a part of the film and the makers have replaced her with Sreeleela. It was also reported that Meenakshi Chowdhary too will play the female lead in this film.