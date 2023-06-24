After Dubai Businessman, Another Keerthy Suresh Link-up Rumour Is Viral; Know The Truth

One of the renowned actresses in the Telugu and Tamil film industries, Keerthy Suresh always stays in the limelight not only for her professional achievements but also for her personal life speculations. Recently, rumours circulated about her alleged relationship with a technician. Along with this, a photo of Keerthy Suresh is also going viral on social media. According to recent reports, netizens, who suspected that he might be Keerthy’s lover, searched the web for more information, but it has been revealed that he is also a friend of Keerthy Suresh.

However, a few days ago, Keerthy’s name was associated with a Dubai-based businessman after she shared a picture with him on her official Instagram handle. But Keerthy later took a stand for herself and cleared out the rumour. The actress said that this mystery man in her life is Farhan Bin Liaquath, who is one of her very close friends.

The link-up rumours went viral when Keerthy Suresh re-shared her picture with Farhan Bin Liaquath on her Instagram. The picture featured the duo posing with each other and laughing their hearts out. Interestingly, the photograph was originally shared by Farhan and then Keerthy re-shared it on her timeline, where she graciously expressed her gratitude towards the businessman.

Keerthy Suresh has appeared in many popular films like Ring Master, Nenu Sailaja, Rajini Murugan, Remo, Bairavaa, Nenu Local, Mahanati, Sarkar, Sandakozhi 2, Penguin, Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi, and Sarkaru Vaari Paata, to name a few.

She was last seen in the Telugu-language period action drama film Dasara. The film was written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and also featured Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Shamna Kasim in pivotal roles. The film was set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani, Telangana.