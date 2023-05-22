After Film Production And Skincare Business, Nayanthara Now Buys Old Theatre In Chennai

South Indian actress Nayanthara is considered one of the most popular stars in the industry. She has been working for a long time and has had an illustrious career. She has been a part of various hit films like Netrikann, Godfather, Iru Mugan, Gold, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, etc. Apart from work, the actress has also developed a keen interest in various businesses. According to reports, the Godfather actress has entered the film theatre business and has bought a property in Chennai.

Reportedly, the leading actress, along with her husband, Vignesh Shivan, has bought the old building of Agasthiya Theatres in northern Chennai under their production company, Rowdy Pictures.

Agastya Theatre was owned by Devi Theatre Group and had been functional in north Chennai since 1967. It has screened films of various superstars in the Tamil film industry, like MGR, Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, and Thalapathy Vijay. However, the screen theatre suffered a huge loss as it was shut down after the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 after functioning for almost 53 years.

Nayanthara and her husband have decided to renovate the theatre and convert it into a two-screen facility, reports say. Both screens together can accommodate over 1,000 people at once.

In 2021, Nayanthara also started a skincare company with her business partner and friend. The lip balm company claims to be the first company in India with almost 100 variants of lip balm. Along with that, she also owns a production house with her husband, and they have produced some successful films like Koozhangal, Netrikann, and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. They started producing films in 2021, and reportedly, the company has a net worth of over Rs 50 crore.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June 2022 in Mahabalipuram. After a few months, the couple announced the birth of their twins through surrogacy.

On the work front, she was last seen in the Tamil film Connect. She will be next seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Hindi film Jawaan, which is releasing on September 7th. It has also been found that the actress will also be starring in Lady Superstar 75 and The Test, which will be her first film with R Madhavan.