After Gadar 2 Success, Sunny Deol Wants To Work With Alia Bhatt In A Father-Daughter Role

Sunny Deol is basking in the success of his recent release, Gadar 2. The film has already amassed an impressive sum of over Rs 460 crore in India, with sights set on crossing the Rs 500 crore milestone. People are enjoying the sequel to the movie Gadar which is 22 years old, and they are loving Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s chemistry on-screen. Just before Gadar 2, another film titled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt dominated the screens. Now, in a recent interview, Sunny Deol praised Alia Bhatt and expressed his interest in working with the actress.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Sunny Deol was questioned about a female actress he would like to work with. Responding to this, the actor answered that he wants to work with Alia Bhatt and it doesn’t have to be in roles where they’re a couple or paired opposite each other. “I like Alia Bhatt a lot. It will be interesting to do a film with her. I’m not saying as hero-heroine or opposite (each other), I’m talking it could be anything like a daughter-father," said Sunny Deol.

Recently, Alia Bhatt bagged the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards, for her brilliant portrayal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Reacting to the same, Sunny Deol said, “Very good for her because she deserves it."