After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol To Create History By Teaming Up With JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta For Border 2?

The Hindi film industry has seen some unforgettable movies over the years, and one of them left a lasting impression on the viewers was the JP Dutta-directorial Border. The movie was not only liked by people in cities, but young Indians in the countryside also related to it. Its songs, even after more than 25 years, are still making it to the playlist of many. With the roaring success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta might be bringing out Border 2, touted to be the biggest war film of the country.

As per a source close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, “Border is among the most historic blockbusters of Indian Cinema and is easily a film that warrants a part two. The team has been discussing the probability of making a Border sequel for the last 2 to 3 years and everything has now finally fallen into place as the team is all set to make an official announcement of Border 2 in a fortnight. The team has identified a tale from the 1971 Indo-Pak war that is yet not told on the big screen and are all charged up to bring it to the spectacle."

The source added, “They are in advanced talks to partner with a top studio for Border 2 and an official announcement of the film and the collaboration is around the corner. While the story has already been identified from the history of the Indian Army, the writing process will begin soon."

As per the report, only Sunny Deol will be reprising his character and the rest of the actors will be chosen from the talented pool of young actors, “Being a heavy-on action film, the team will be casting actors from the younger generation rather than bringing together the entire troop of Border. Sunny Deol will probably be the only actor from Border, who will be a part of Border 2 as well. It’s all in the early stages at the moment and more updates shall come our way once the film is officially announced very soon," the source divulged.