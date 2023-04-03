After Gauahar Khan, Ayesha Omar Reacts to Justin Bieber, Hailey's Comment on Fasting, Says 'Someone Should...'

Ayesha Omar voiced her opinion on the recent comments made by Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Beiber about fasting during Ramzan. Taking to her social media handle, Ayesha shared a report on Justin and Hailey’s ‘ill-informed’ comments, and wrote, “Apart from mental and emotional benefits, the top scientists and doctors in the world are now constantly stressing on the numerous physical health benefits of fasting and time restricted eating, which include reversing diseases, reversing ageing and cell regeneration."

She further added, “It is ok if they don’t know yet. Instead of shaming them I think someone should enlighten then and send them some reading or viewing material."

Last week, Gauhar Khan also took to her Instagram stories and reacted to the interview of Justin and Hailey where they discussed the concept of fasting and how it doesn’t make sense for them to fast. She wrote, “Just proves how dumb they are. Only if they knew about the science behind it. And the health benefits from it! Get an education @Justinbieber and @haileybieber. Its okay to have an opinion btw! But be intelligent enough to put forth correctly."

In the interview, the couple shared, “I gotta really think about that. I have never really done it…I think our bodies need nutrition to think properly" Justin had said. Hailey then revealed how fasting never really “made sense to her," and said, “If you want to fast off the TV, fast off your phone, I think I believe in that more, but fasting off food… it never really made sense to me… or if you are fasting sweets or fasting sugar." She then said, “We’re totally like yeah, that’s why you are stupid!"

Many other social media users, especially the ones who are fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, also slammed Justin and Hailey’s comments on fasting.

