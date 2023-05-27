After Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ayesha Singh To Share Screen Space With Arjun Bijlani?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the popular television shows, featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora in the lead. With the interesting story, the show has managed to captivate the audience. Amid the reports of the lead actors leaving the show soon as the daily soap is set to take a dramatic leap, it is said that Ayesha is already getting offers for other projects.

According to a report by The Times Of India, Ayesha Singh has been recently approached to be paired opposite Arjun Bijlani. The show is said to be produced by the makers of Radha Mohan and Beyhadh 2. But the source close to the development also shared that Ayesha had to decline the offer as she is currently busy shooting for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. Taking time out immediately was going to be difficult for the actress.

As per the report, Ayesha is extremely professional and likes to give her 100 per cent to whatever project she takes on.

Recently, Ayesha, while talking to a media portal, denied the rumours of the current lead actors leaving the show due to remuneration issues. She cleared the air and said that the show was taking a generation leap and they do not want to age on-screen hence they decided to leave the show. The daily soap opera will retain the actors playing the members of the Chavan family.

According to India Forums, the current lead stars of the show might be shooting their final episode on June 15 for the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. However, the date could be subject to change. The show will leap over 20 years and will focus on the life of Saavi and Vinu.

Aishwarya Sharma, who essayed the role of Patralekha has recently left the show. She is now busy filming for the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, in Cape Town, South Africa.