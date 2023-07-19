Varun Dhawan Faces Backlash For Jokingly Biting Bawal Co-star Janhvi Kapoor's Ear, Photo Goes Viral

Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved Bollywood stars of this generation. He is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Bawal along with Janhvi Kapoor. The film’s trailer, which released a few days back, has received a positive response on social media. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s onscreen chemistry is being praised by their fans and the general audience. However, the duo’s recent promotional photoshoot for their movie has not gone down well with a section of netizens.

Some people were not happy with Varun’s poses in the photoshoot. In one of the pictures, Varun can be seen jokingly biting Janhvi’s ear while holding her from the waist. Even though evidently Varun was being goofy, not many users were impressed by his antics. As soon as the images from the photoshoot went viral on Reddit, netizens began criticising Varun and even reminded him of Gigi Hadid kissing controversy.

Advertisement

One user said, “Varun is a good actor but unbearable during promotions." Another one wrote, “Bruh this type of stuff is fine only when you are playing a character onscreen and not offscreen."

Advertisement

Earlier, Varun Dhawan faced immense backlash for allegedly kissing American supermodel Gigi Hadid on stage allegedly “without consent". However, Varun had clarified on Twitter that it was “planned". Despite his statement on the matter, the actor was subjected to a volley of criticism.