After Gigi Hadid Kissing Row, Varun Dhawan Grabs Eyeballs for Posing With Rekha at Citadel Premiere

Varun Dhawan left social media divided with his on-stage act with American supermodel Gigi Hadid during one of the events at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, the ‘Bhediya’ actor walked the ‘Citadel’ blue carpet and got noticed by choosing a funky avatar for his appearance. The actor was seen wearing black t-shirt and black cargo pants paired with a jacket with shades of cobalt blue and sand. He chose a clean-shaven look for the event.

On the blue carpet, Varun also posed with legendary actress Rekha, who looked stunning in a golden saree. For one of the poses, the actor swung around one of the long belts of his cargo pants.

Varun Dhawan has been facing immense backlash for allegedly kissing Gigi on stage “without consent". However, Varun on Sunday clarified on Twitter that it was “planned". Despite his statement on the matter, the actor is being subjected to a volley of criticism. Soon after Varun’s statement, Gigi had reposted the viral video, shared by a fan club on Instagram, on her Instagram Story and wrote, “@Varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come true." Later, Varun had also re-shared Gigi’s Instagram story and called the American supermodel ‘sweetest’ and the ‘cutest’.

Later, choreographer Shiamak Davar, who directed the performances at the NMACC opening gala, said it was “Gigi’s idea" and that “she asked Varun to do so".

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid was not the only Hollywood star present at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala. Along with the supermodel, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz and Nick Jonas also walked the pink carpet.

