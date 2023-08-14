After Jailer's Success, Actress Mirnaa Pens Heartfelt Note For Cast, Crew And Fans

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is performing tremendously well at the box office. Apart from the star cast, the role of the other actors in the movie is gaining widespread attention from cinema enthusiasts. Following this, the Malayalam actress Mirnaa who played the role of Rajinikanth’s daughter-in-law in the movie has thanked the cast and crew of Jailer for its success. As per the media report, the actress is now getting several movie opportunities from acclaimed directors after this movie. Mirnaa has shared a thank you note through her Instagram handle which has now gone viral.

In the post, the actress shared her happiness for becoming part of this movie. She thanked the superstar Rajinikanth and the director Nelson Dilipkumar for trusting her with the role of Swetha Arjun in the film. Mirnaa also thanked Sun Pictures for producing this movie. She also appreciated Vijay Kartik Kannan for his brilliant cinematography in the film. The actress appreciated his calm nature which helped the actors in performing their best performances. Further, she expressed gratitude to the directional crew and her designer for the amount of hard work they invested in the movie Jailer

“To audience worldwide, for celebrating Thalaivar, Jailer and the overwhelming love you shower on me, Thankyou !!" wrote actress Mirnaa while uploading her self-captured video from the make-up studio.

Her post quickly garnered the attention of her fans. Some of them appreciated her role in the movie while some wished her luck for her future endeavours.

“ Jailer movie was amazing Mirnaa. Soo nice to see you with Rajini and Ramya Krishnan" commented one of the users on her post.