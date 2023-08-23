After Justin Beiber, Ariana Grande And Demi Lovato Leave Manager Scooter Braun?

Not long ago, Justin Beiber made the headlines after reports started spreading that the singer has parted ways with his longtime friend and manager Scooter Braun. Although the duo who worked together since 2008 have denied the ongoing speculations, certain sources have claimed that Justin was planning to launch new music soon, but without the guidance of his manager. However, Justin is not the only one to have reportedly quit Braun’s service. Sources pertaining to Entertainment Weekly have confirmed that singing sensations Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have also terminated their contracts with Braun.

Thank U, Next singer Ariana Grande who signed an agreement with Scooter Braun in 2013 has wished to discontinue his service after almost 10 years, reports EW. The duo worked together for the first time on Ariana’s debut album Yours Truly, which made a special place in the hearts of fans. Interestingly, the news of the alleged split up between Ariana and Braun came at a time when the singer’s album will enter its 10th week anniversary on August 30 this year. The split up was confirmed by Matt Belloni, the co-founder of American digital media company, Puck News. “NEWS: Ariana Grande has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager," he wrote on Threads.

Coming to Demi Lovato, the Sorry Not Sorry singer is presumably looking for a new management after EW confirmed that she has quit the services of Scooter Braun, the previous month. Sources have added that the decision to part ways was mutual with a Billboard report suggesting that it was “time for Lovato to go in a new direction" although she was grateful to be associated with SB Projects since 2019. As per the outlet, Lovato has already started having discussions with new candidates.