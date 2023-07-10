After Maamannan, Vadivelu And Mari Selvaraj To Collaborate For This Oscar Winner's Remake

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s final film as a lead actor, titled Maamannan, received great critical acclaim upon its release last month. The movie has been a blockbuster at the box office, earning over Rs 40 crore and continues to perform well. Due to its success in Tamil, the film will be dubbed and released in Telugu too.

Recently, the Telugu trailer was unveiled by renowned actor Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli. The Telugu release is scheduled for July 14 and is expected to achieve remarkable collections, potentially setting a new record.

Mari Selvaraj directed the film Maamannan, which features the actor-comedian Vadivelu in his first serious role, alongside Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil and Udhayanidhi Stalin. The movie was produced by Red Giant Movies and boasted music composed by AR Rahman.

Now, as per reports, Vadivelu and Mari Selvaraj will be collaborating once again for an upcoming film. Vadivelu has expressed his interest in remaking the Oscar-winning 1997 film Life Is Beautiful, directed by Roberto Benigni, who also starred in it alongside his real-life wife Nicoletta Braschi. Selvaraj has agreed to embark on this project, and Red Giant Movies is reportedly involved as well. It will be fascinating to see how this venture develops in the future.