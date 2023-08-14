After Massive Theatrical Success, Rajinikanth's Jailer Gets OTT Release Partners

Nelson Dilipkumar’s highly anticipated film Jailer, featuring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role, has recently graced the theatres, garnering praise from critics and marking its position as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. Amidst the film’s success, discussions surrounding its digital rights and streaming prospects are making waves on social media platforms.

The latest reports reveal that the digital streaming rights for Jailer have been secured by Kalanithi Maran’s production house, Sun Pictures, in collaboration with Netflix. The movie is set to be available for streaming on the Sun NXT platform. Furthermore, Sun Network has secured satellite rights for Jailer in its Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions.

Sources suggest that Jailer, after completing its 28-day theatrical run, will make its way to the Sun NXT platform. This transition is projected to occur around September 6th or 7th, although official confirmation is yet to be provided.

Following its recent theatrical release, Jailer made a remarkable impact during its opening weekend. Premiering on Thursday, August 10th, the film’s extended weekend contributed to an estimated worldwide collection of over Rs 300 crore. On its fourth day in Indian theatres, the movie reportedly raked in around Rs 38 crore, encompassing collections from all languages. As the opening weekend concluded, Jailer in India had amassed a total of Rs 146.40 crore.

Jailer is an action thriller film in the Tamil language, helmed by director Nelson and backed by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures. Beyond Rajinikanth, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, and Yogi Babu in supporting roles.