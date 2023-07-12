After Mission Impossible Heroics, Tom Cruise Is Working ‘Diligently’ On His Spacewalk For Next Film

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is known for performing daredevil stunts and high-octane action sequences without using body doubles. In his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, Tom Cruise makes a massive fall off a cliff from a motorbike. The lead actor claimed he had to jump off multiple times from the helicopter to shoot the scene with perfection. If that wasn’t enough, the Top Gun fame will soon become the first Hollywood actor to shoot in space. During a recent interaction with Variety, the actor confirmed preparing “diligently" to land at a place where no actor has gone before. The highly-publicized project will be directed by Doug Liman, where Tom Cruise will likely perform a spacewalk.

The big-budgeted movie, that will make him the first civilian to attempt the stunt, is going to be backed by Universal. The star during the New York premiere hosted on Monday told the portal, “We’ve been working on it diligently and we’ll see where we go." Notably, the date when the yet-untitled movie goes on floors remains unclear but it is sure that he will complete the second part of Dead Reckoning before commencing the project.

The shooting of the movie will kick-start soon after the promotion tour of the upcoming movie ends. During the same interaction, Christopher McQuarrie confirmed he gets only a two-day vacation before he gets back into action for the second part.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One marks the return of Tom Cruise as Spy Ethan Hunt. He embarks on a dangerous mission to collect a deadly weapon that threatens humanity. In between mortal combats and high-octane stunt sequences, the lead protagonist has to avoid the weapon from falling into the wrong hands. But what makes the mission tougher is that he has to gamble on the lives of his loved ones as powerful forces raise resistance.