After MN Kumar, Producer Rehman Accuses Kichcha Sudeep Of Returning Advance Money

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep has been accused of cheating a producer after taking part of the remuneration and not doing a film. After producer MN Kumar, it is Huchacha film producer Rehman who in a press conference on Monday said that he did not call the media interaction to accuse but to request Sudeep and demanded justice for himself. The producer has bankrolled around 20 films in his career.

During the press conference, Rehman said that he is not complaining about Sudeep. Recalling the incident from 2001 before the release of Huchcha, the producer shared that he gave the distribution of the film to the Vikrant Rona actor for the Shivamogga area for Rs 4.5 lakh. When the film had a successful theatrical run for 100 days, he even called that actor to congratulate him.

Later, Kichcha Sudeep grew to fame in the entertainment industry. The producer alleged that one day, the actor approached him and asked to make a remake of Swarg and bring Vishnu as a guest appearance in the film for which he even bought the rights for Rs 10 lakh but the film was shelved. Then, the actor allegedly suggested remaking Andaz Aapna Aapna but it cost him more to get the remake rights.

The producer shared that he almost invested Rs 35 lakh on the remake rights for the films but all of them were shelved.

Regarding this, he also filed a complaint to the Producers’ Association, eight years ago, however, the case was closed. Rehman also mentioned that he paid Sudeep Rs 4.5 lakh in advance from which the actor has only returned Rs 1.5 lakh.