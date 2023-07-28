After Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi Imitates Rajasekhar In Bholaa Shankar

The upcoming movie Bholaa Shankar, featuring Chiranjeevi, has garnered considerable excitement among fans and viewers. The film, directed by Meher Ramesh, is scheduled for a grand release on August 11, and promotional efforts are in full swing. Recently, the makers unveiled the latest trailer of Bholaa Shankar, which has received a varied reception from the audience.

The trailer highlights the quintessential mass moments that Chiranjeevi is known for, such as dynamic dance sequences, intense fight scenes, elevating moments and impactful dialogues, all of which fans eagerly anticipate. Interestingly, a specific shot from the trailer has captured the interest of netizens and is rapidly gaining popularity on social media platforms.

In a particular shot from the trailer, Chiranjeevi seems to be imitating the distinct hand-waving style of actor Rajasekhar, which is well-known for his dance performances. This gesture has caught the attention of fans and netizens, sparking playful comparisons and discussions.

Interestingly, it’s not the first time Rajasekhar’s style has been imitated in a film. Previously, Pawan Kalyan had also replicated Rajasekhar’s dance moves and dialogues in the movie Gabbar Singh, leading to some controversy as Rajasekhar expressed his displeasure over the imitation. With Chiranjeevi’s imitation of Rajasekhar’s style in Bholaa Shankar, fans are eager to see if this will elicit any response from Rajasekhar himself.