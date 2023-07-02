After Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun To Do Another Pan-India Film With Trivikram? Here's What We Know

Fans have their eyes set at Allu Arjun’s pan-India sequel Pushpa: The Rule. The film which is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise will be released in 2024 and is expected to create a riot at the box office, considering the craze and love the first film garnered just days after its release. But there is more in store for Allu Arjun’s fans as he might be joining forces with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram for another pan-India spectacle.

If sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama were to be believed, contrary to the reports that Allu Arjun will be coming on board for Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, Allu Arjun has decided to steer clear after witnessing the Adipurush debacle. However, he has signed up for another pan-India film, “Allu Arjun has signed his next film after Pushpa 2 – The Rule. It’s directed by Trivikram. The actor and director have collaborated on successful films in the past like Julayi (2012), S/O Satyamurthy (2015) and the blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Nothing much is known about the plot but it’s guaranteed to be a complete mass entertainer. An official announcement will take place very soon, in a few days," the source revealed.

Advertisement

Adding to that, the source also shared, “Needless to say, Allu Arjun’s next with Trivikram will be a Pan-India film and will be released in Hindi as well along with other languages and in the original Telugu version. Allu is now one of the biggest stars of India. Pushpa: The Rise - Part 01 (2021) has made him extremely popular. Moreover, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been widely consumed in the Hindi-speaking markets. The audience will surely be excited knowing that the actor-director duo is returning for a film. It will surely be one of the most anticipated releases."

The source further explained,"Allu Arjun is currently busy with Pushpa 2 – The Rule, which will release in 2024 and is also expected to set the box office on fire. Trivikram, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu. Once both are done with their respective projects, they are expected to take their film on floors."

Advertisement

After the huge success of Pushpa: The Rise, the makers have decided to release the second instalment of the series in the summer of next year. The Pushpa 2: The Rule shooting has started in full flow and it is believed that the team is filming some grand party song at a resort in Hyderabad. As per the media reports, it is also believed that Disha Patani will be a part of this song. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will be reprising their roles from the prequel from Telugu superstar Allu Arjun.

Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the stylish star of Telugu cinema. A glimpse of the movie was released by the makers on the birthday of Allu Arjun titled “ Where is Pushpa", earlier this year. The glimpse of the movie got a huge response and has now made it more difficult for fans to wait for the release of the upcoming movie. Amid all this, the frequent updates about the movie keep the fans excited.

Advertisement

It is expected that Ranveer Singh will be playing a cameo in the movie. If the media reports are to be believed, then it is said that the Bollywood actor will play the role of a police officer and will introduce the character of Bunny. He will be making an entry at a crucial time during the movie.

Advertisement

After looking at the tremendous success of Pushpa 1, the makers decided to end this series in 3 parts. The third part of the movie is expected to release in 2025, where the rule of Pushpa will be shown with an international twist. There is still no confirmation about the movie till now, as per the latest reports.