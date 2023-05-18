After Ram Charan-Upasana, Sunishith Now Targets Jr NTR; Fans Hit Back

Actor Sunishith has hit the headlines again for all the wrong reasons. Last week, the actor targeted Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, and now Jr. NTR. In his latest interview with a YouTube channel, Sunishith said that, despite Jr NTR being a major hero, his films are porn. The video of this conversation has gone viral now.

During the interview, the actor talked about his friendship with Indian superstars Prabhas and Jr. NTR. He said that he and Prabhas are very close because the latter assisted him in obtaining medicine when he was in Mumbai. Sunishith also mentioned Jr NTR, saying that this actor has broken the secret of porn films in Tollywood. These remarks have enraged Jr. NTR fans.

Following this, much like Ram Charan fans, Jr. NTR fans have also hit back at the actor for obnoxious comments against their favourite star.

Advertisement

Previously, Sunishith passed a comment on Ram Charan and his wife Upasana but later apologised after fans launched a scathing attack on him. They also warned Sunishith against issuing such remarks in the future.

Sunishith was earlier arrested by the Hyderabad Police for defamatory statements about actress Lavanya Tripathi. In multiple interviews, the actor stated that he was married to this actress but later separated owing to various conflicts between them.

Meanwhile, Junior NTR is currently working on his 30th film. Janhvi Kapoor plays the lead in this pan-India film directed by Koratala Siva. Saif Ali Khan will be playing the role of the villain in this movie.