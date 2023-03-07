One of the speculation buzzing in Bengal, rather not just Bengal but throughout the country, is who will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly on the silver screen. Since the day the preliminary work on the movie started, the audience are excited to know about the name of the actor who will play Sourav in reel life. Till date, no confirmed name has come out from neither Ganguly nor the production house Luv Films.

A few weeks ago, Ranbir Kapoor landed in the City of Joy to promote his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The movie is producing by the same production house which has proposed a biopic on Sourav. A friendly tournament was organised at Eden Gardens where Ranbir drove four sixes. In a very subtle way, Ganguly appreciated his skills in cricket. Experts are of the opinion that Ranbir, with a bat in hand, can rule the silver screen in the role of former BCCI president. According to the netizens, the intimacy captured between them on the field is the trailer of upcoming biopic of Ganguly. Sourav Ganguly’s biopic was announced in 2019.

However, Ranbir has put an end to the speculation that he would be playing the role. He said, “I think Dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, but around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, I have not been offered this film yet."

Ranbir was also Sourav’s first choice. But now, another name is coming forward - that of Ayushmann Khurrana. Apparently, the hurdle which Ranbir is facing that he is a right-handed batsman. While Khurrana is one step ahead as he can bat well with both hands. For any skilled player also, being a right handed batsman it’s difficult to play with the left hand like Ganguly.

Ayushmann, a few years back, had posted a video of playing cricket and captioned it as “Ambidextrous" (a person who can use both hands equally). Whereas every Ranbir fan knows he has more inclination towards football rather than cricket. But Khurrana has deep-rooted love for cricket. So, now the speculation is spreading more strongly.

According to a source, the production team is yet to work on the script and hopefully will announce the lead actor’s name within month or two.

