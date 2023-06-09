After Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan To Buy 10,000 Adipurush Tickets: Reports

In a heartwarming twist, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has pleasantly surprised the Adipurush team with his remarkable generosity. According to reports, the actor has gone the extra mile by buying 10,000 tickets for the highly anticipated first day of the film. Reports indicate that Kapoor’s selfless act aims to provide underprivileged orphan children with the opportunity to experience the magnificence of this cinematic masterpiece.

Following Kapoor’s footsteps acclaimed Telugu producer Abhishek Agarwal has also purchased an equal number of tickets for a noble cause, the reports added. The contributions of Agarwal’s philanthropic endeavour will be given to the elderly in old-age homes and students in government schools.

Now rumour has it that RRR actor Ram Charan, who is set to star in the highly anticipated film Game Changer, is set to join the good cause. If the reports are to be believed, Charan is expected to buy 10,000 tickets and distribute them among underprivileged children as well as his dedicated fans.

The overwhelming support from the entertainment industry is anticipated to generate increased curiosity and excitement for Adipurush. This remarkable gesture of celebrities purchasing tickets for charitable purposes is likely to captivate the interest and enthusiasm of their fans and movie enthusiasts in general, surpassing any previous promotional endeavours for the film.