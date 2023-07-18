After Samantha, Sai Dharam Tej Announces Acting Break, Says 'Will Come Back Stronger'

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej has announced a six-month-long acting break. The actor, who met with a bike accident in 2021, has said that he needs to undergo surgery and therefore he is distancing himself from acting for some time. However, the Virupaksha actor has also assured that he will come back stronger.

“There shouldn’t be any complaints from the audience. I want to give it my all for all my movies. I need to undergo a small surgery, and I will come back stronger. I will probably need around six months to recover completely," Sai said as quoted by Indian Express.

For the unversed, Sai Dharam Tej is Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s nephew. The actor met with a bike accident in September 2021 in Hyderabad. He was bedridden for months and also went into a coma for a long time. Later, when he returned to work on the sets of SDT15, the actor tweeted, “Thank you Team #SDT15 for the surprise welcome. Being back on sets again is so exciting & emotional for me and you multiplied it with your love. Thank you babu @IAmVarunTej for the pleasant surprise. Special thanks to #RNarayanaMurthy garu for coming all the way. #NewBeginnings."