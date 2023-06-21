After Shaitan And Save The Tigers' Success, Director Mahi V Raghav Flooded With OTT Offers

The Telugu web series Shaitan on Hotstar is gaining immense popularity, accumulating millions of viewing minutes daily. The creators are ecstatic about the overwhelming response, and a member of the Hotstar team disclosed that Shaitan is the most-viewed regional web series in the past year. Mahi V Raghav, a skilled director from Telugu cinema, is the creator and director of this highly acclaimed show.

Following the success of Save The Tigers, Mahi V Raghav has once again delivered a hit with Shaitan on OTT platforms. These consecutive triumphs have established him as a formidable presence in the world of OTT content. However, Mahi emphasizes that he doesn’t wish to be labelled solely as an OTT specialist and intends to venture into directing major big-screen films in the future.

Mahi V Raghav has recently established his production company, Three Autumn Leaves, focusing on content-driven projects for both OTT platforms and the big screen. Remarkably, he is the sole director in Telugu cinema who adeptly manages projects for both OTT and theatrical releases simultaneously. Following the triumph of his web series, Mahi has been receiving lucrative offers from streaming giants like Amazon and Netflix to create shows exclusively for them. Excitingly, it has been reported that he has finalised a deal with one of these prominent OTT platforms.