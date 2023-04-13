After Sriya Lenka, Aria Becomes Second K-Pop Star From India; Know All About the 20-Year-Old

Aria, birthname Gauthami, is an up-and-coming Indian singer and K-Pop idol. Her journey in the music industry began at a very young age when she starred as a child actor in the Malayalam film Melvilasom in 2011. She caught the attention of the music industry when she became the second Indian to become a K-Pop idol after Sriya Lenka from the Korean girl band Blackswan.

Previously known as Ami, Aria started her career as a trainee under GBK Entertainment's online training platform called Universe. Out of thousands of hopefuls, the 20-year-old was one of the five girls selected for MEP-C, GBK’s upcoming girl group. However, her profile post got deleted, leading to her departure from the group in early 2023.

Despite the setback, Aria's talent and perseverance landed her a spot as the final member of the girl group X:in, under the Escrow Entertainment label. X:in made their debut with the album titled Keeping the Fire on April 11, and their pre-debut single Who Am I was released on March 12.

Aria's ethnic background also made her stand out in the industry. She is the first idol of Malayali ethnicity and has won the support of many Indian fans who are excited to see someone of their own ethnicity making waves in the K-Pop world. Her Malayali heritage has also been a topic of interest among her fans, who appreciate her for representing her culture on a global platform. Her popularity has even crossed international borders, with Korean and Chinese forums going viral over her looks and ethnicity. Aria's rise to fame is a testament to her talent, hard work, and passion for music. She has proven that with determination, anything is possible. Aria's journey as a K-pop idol has been inspiring to many, especially for those aspiring to make it in the industry. She has broken barriers and defied stereotypes, proving that talent knows no boundaries. Her success has been a result of her hard work, dedication, and passion for music.

With her debut album receiving positive reviews, Aria's future as a K-pop idol looks promising. She has undoubtedly left a mark in the industry and continues to inspire many with her talent and determination. As she sets her sight on new achievements, her fans eagerly await her next project.

