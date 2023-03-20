The first single from Ponniyin Selvan - Part 2 is now out. The song, Aga Naga, was dropped by the makers at an event on Monday at 6 pm. The soulful number is sung by Shakthisree Gopalan. The music composition is by AR Rahman. Ilango Krishnan has written the lyrics. Aga Naga has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Ponniyin Selvan - Part 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, will hit the theatres on April 28.

You can listen to the song here:

Advertisement

Director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1 performed remarkably well at the box office. Now that its sequel is almost ready to hit the theatres on April 28, fans are losing their calm. Dropping another update for all the movie buffs, the makers have shared a Facebook post that talks about the film’s first single release.

Lyca Productions shared the same and wrote, “Get ready to experience the magic of Aga Naga/ Ruaa Ruaa /Aganadhe / Akamalar / Kirunage in all its glory! 20th March. 6 PM. Stay tuned!" Not only this, but the lead actress Trisha Krishnan has also posted a motion poster about the same and wrote, “Into the world of music & love! Here’s a glimpse of Aga Naga. Full song releasing tomorrow, at 6 PM."

Advertisement

Trisha, who portrays Queen Kundavai, and Karthi, who portrays Vanthiyathevan, are depicted on the poster. Shakthisree Gopalan has sung the song and it has been written by Ilango Krishnan.

Advertisement

A few hours back, Lyca Productions again shared a Facebook post that asked the fans about their excitement level. The post read, “React now and comment below to show your excitement for the Aga Naga lyric video dropping at 6 PM!"

Talking about the film, several box office records were broken by Ponniyin Selvan 1. According to reports, It was also the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time and the highest-earning Tamil movie of 2022. Moreover, it rose to become the 15th-highest-grossing Indian movie of all time. With over Rs 334 crore from India and Rs 230 crore from Tamil Nadu alone, the movie had a worldwide total box office of over Rs 500 crore.

Advertisement

The epic historical action-adventure movie Ponniyin Selvan 1 was directed and co-written by Man Ratnam, Elango Kumaravel, and B Jeyamohan in Tamil. The popular novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy and released in 1955, served as the inspiration for the movie.

Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu and R Sarathkumar are among the ensemble cast members of the movie. The majority of the actors will also return to PS-2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here