Agastya Nanda Blows a Kiss To Suhana Khan and Feuls Dating Rumours; Video Goes Viral

Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan have fuelled dating rumours with a new video. Agastya, who is Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson, and Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, have been rumoured to be dating after they wrapped their debut project — The Archies. Reports did the rounds claiming that they are together.

While Shah Rukh or the Bachchan family did not respond to the claims, Suhana and Agastya ended up fuelling rumours of their relationship at Tina Shroff’s birthday party. The paparazzi spotted Agastya coming to see Suhana off outside the bash. While he ensured she was safely escorted to the car, he gave her a loving see-off by blowing her a kiss. Watch the video below:

A few months ago, it was claimed that Agastya and Suhana are dating and their relationship received a seal of approval from Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan. A source close to The Archies production told Hindustan Times, “They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learnt about their bond in August 2022," the source also added that Shweta Bachchan, “loves" Suhana and “approves of the relationship".

The source also claimed that Agastya introduced Suhana as his ‘partner’ at the Kapoor family Christmas brunch. “Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members," the source said.

Suhana and Agastya bonded on the sets of Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming project, The Archies. Besides Suhana and Agastya, the film also stars Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. In the pictures shared on Instagram, Zoya along with the cast of the movie was seen cutting a three-tier cake to celebrate the film’s wrap. The Archies is slated to release this year.

