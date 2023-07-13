Ahead Of Atlee’s Bollywood Debut With Jawan, A Look Back At His Tamil Hits

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan’s teaser was unveiled recently. Ever since its release, fans have been super excited about the film. Shah Rukh Khan, whose claim to fame in the industry initially was with negative roles in films like Darr and Baazigar, is returning to his roots with a character with grey shades in Jawan. Tamil director Atlee Kumar is making his directorial debut in Bollywood with this film. He is not the only Tamil connection to the film, as actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara will also appear in important roles in the movie. People have high expectations from Jawan, considering Atlee’s record of making blockbuster films. In case you want to check out Atlee’s hit Tamil films before watching his Bollywood debut, this list is for you.

Raja Rani

In 2013, Atlee had a memorable debut as a director with the movie Raj Rani. The lead actors in the romantic comedy-drama were Arya, Nayanthara, and Nazriya Nazim. The main characters in the movie are John and Regina, who get married in an organised set-up to please their parents.

This was the first time that Atlee teamed up with Thalapathy Vijay, and they formed a successful duo thereafter. The emotional action thriller also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson.

Mersal

Reuniting with Thalapathi Vijay, this medical thriller film had Atlee delving deep into the rampant corruption in the medical sector. The movie gained some notoriety for a dialogue slamming the central government’s imposition of the GST (Goods and Services Tax).