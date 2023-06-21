Ahead Of Dhoomam’s Release, Character Name Of Fahadh Faasil Unveiled

After basking in the success of Kantara and KGF: Chapter 2, Homable Films is venturing into the Malayalam film industry with Fahadh Faasil’s Dhoomam, which is all set to hit the big screen this Friday, June 23. The film’s team has been teasing the fans with sneak peeks of the film. The production house on Wednesday released the name of Fahadh’s character in the film. The caption of the post read: “His eyes so lit with feet buried in ashes. Fahadh Faasil as ‘Avisnash’ from Dhoomam."

Earlier, they revealed that Roshan Matthew’s character name is Sid. “He ain’t resting till he makes you rich. Introducing Roshan Matthew as ‘Sid’ from Dhoomam," said in the caption of the film.

Aparna Balamurali is the female lead in the film and her character’s name is Diya. “For everyone, life ends one minute at a time, but not for Diya. Introducing Aparna Balamurali as ‘Diya’ from Dhoomam."

On Monday, the team released the film’s music album composed by Poornachandra Tejaswi SV. The team earlier dropped the trailer of Dhoomam, which looked promising as it left the audience impressed. The trailer of the thriller drama revolves around Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali’s life, who find themselves in a race against time. They have to overcome their struggles and fear to become invincible.

The pan-India film also marks the directorial debut of Pawan Kumar.