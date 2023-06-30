Ahead of Insidious The Red Door, A Look At Horror Movies That Drew Attention At The Box Office In 2023

The release date of Insidious: The Red Door is inching closer. Directed by Patrick Wilson, the movie is a direct sequel to the original Insidious film and the fifth and final chapter installment in the franchise. The Lambert family makes a comeback as Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, and Andrew Astor reprise their roles of Josh, Renai, Dalton, and Foster. Josh and now-college-going Dalton must foray further into the dark to put their demons to rest, but what lurks in the dark is the terror of the red door. Despite her death in the first movie, actor Lin Shaye aka Elise Rainier makes a comeback in the upcoming chapter set to be released on July 6.

Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, here’s taking a quick look at some of the other horror movies that were released this year with their box office collection.

The Boogeyman

Directed by Rob Savage, The Boogeyman released in June 2023, is an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1978 short story. The story follows the life of two sisters reeling from the tragic death of their mother. The misery unintentionally plagues them with the presence of a sadistic entity in their home. Their struggle horrifically continues as the siblings try to get the grieving father’s attention to the demonic problem. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie has so far earned about $59 million (Rs. 490 crore) worldwide.

Scream VI

Released in March 2023, this horror slasher film has minted around $168 million (Rs. 1378 crore) worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. Helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the movie features how the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro for good to start fresh in New York City. However, the gory past repeats itself when a new stabber goes on a dangerous killing spree. The sixth installment of the film series stars Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega reprising their roles.

Evil Dead Rise

The fifth installment of the Evil Dead film series hit the theatres in April 2023 and collected around $146 million (Rs. 1197 crore) worldwide, as stated by Box Office Mojo. Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland play the lead in this twisted tale of two estranged sisters. Flesh-possessing grotesque entities ruin their reunion forcing them to take part in a nightmarish battle of survival.

The Pope’s Exorcist

With Russell Crowe playing the real-life role of Father Gabriele Amorth, this supernatural horror film is directed by Julius Avery. If the statistics by Box Office Mojo is to be believed, the movie that was released in April 2023 has collected approximately $74 million (Rs 613 crore). The story follows the life of the Vatican’s leading exorcist as he investigates a heinous possession of a child leading to the ousting of the Vatican’s dark secret.

