Ahead Of Its Release, Prabhas' Salaar Creates A Massive Record; Read To Know

Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is preparing for its premiere at a full pace. As the release date is nearing, makers are resorting to various promotional strategies. The film has made a record even before its release. Salaar was released in 1979 in locations across North America. It became the first Indian film to do so. Globally, the film is releasing on more than 5000 screens. The announcement was made by Prathyangira Cinemas, which is one of the overseas distributors for Salaar, on their official Twitter handle. The Tweet, which was shared with a new promotional picture for the film, read: “A grand salute from our side to the Box Office Bulldozer…. Marking the Man’s birthday year with the locations we are releasing in North America. Prabhas 1979 Locations - all-time record release for any Indian film."

Twitteratis expressed their excitement for the film. One user commented, “Wow," a second comment said, “Good keep this promise up…," and a third comment read, “Record release…open tickets one month prior…need big Imax release."

Salaar is released on September 28 in India and September 27 in the United States. According to reports, due to the immense success of the Baahubali franchise and RRR, the demand for Indian films in the overseas market has grown tremendously.