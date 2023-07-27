Ahead Of Jailer Audio Launch, Rajinikanth Returns To Chennai From His Maldives Vacation

Rajinikanth has two releases ahead of him right now. One is the Nelson Dilipkumar-directorial Jailer and the other one is Laal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He wrapped up the shooting for both movies, which were being filmed simultaneously. Rajinikanth then took a short breather from work and jetted off for a vacation to the Maldives.

Now, ahead of the audio launch of Jailer in Chennai, he comes back to the city just in time. Rajinikanth reached Chennai by flight via Sri Lanka and travelled via Sri Lankan Airlines. His pictures were shared by the airlines in a tweet which read, “Superstar onboard! We are extremely thrilled to welcome aboard the legendary Rajinikanth on his trip from Maldives to Chennai. Looking forward to being part of your future journeys."