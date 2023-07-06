Ahead Of Jawan's Trailer Launch, Shah Rukh Khan Fans Take Twitter By Storm; Check It Out

The biggest pan-Indian film of the year, Jawan, is set to hit theatres soon. This highly anticipated film, featuring the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and an impressive, star-studded cast, promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its thrilling plot. The recent update is that the trailer for the highly awaited film will be shown in theatres simultaneously with the premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. While that is still a week away, Twitter went abuzz with fans and their excitement behind catching a glimpse of Japan’s trailer.

One of the fans tweeted, “No teaser, Direct theatrical Trailer will release with #MI7. Good decision as release is less than 2 months away. Get ready for Baadshah’s wildest and biggest mass film of his career. #JawanTrailer."

Another one wrote, “#Jawan teaser will not come @iamsrk sir will surprise us by releasing direct trailer of Jawan . Here We Go #JawanTrailer."

Someone else said, “All eyes on Jawan trailer. We are ready #JawanTrailer #ShahRukhKhan."

A fan tweeted, “#SiddharthAnand has set the bar so high for #atlee anna with this action block of #Pathaan. By distance this is the best action block ever in Bollywood Hope #Atlee beats this with #jawan #ShahRukhKhan #JawanTrailer."

One of the tweets read, “#Jawan promotional material timeline 1st trailer, 2 songs in july followed by 2nd trailer, 1 song in august, then “GRAND PRE RELEASE EVENT" in September 1st week #JawanTrailer."

According to several tweets posted by industry insiders, the anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie has begun, and the trailer for Jawan will be unveiled in theatres alongside the premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. Although the specific date for the Jawan trailer release will be announced in a few days, it is confirmed that Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One is set to hit Indian theatres on July 12.