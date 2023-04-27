Ahead of Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict, Sooraj Pancholi's Mom Zarina Wahab Says 'It's Been Hell...'

Hours after it was revealed that a Mumbai court will pronounce its verdict in the Jiah Khan suicide case tomorrow, Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zarina Wahab has now hoped for justice. In a recent interview, Zarina mentioned that they have ‘waited for ten years for the verdict’ and added that the case has made her son’s life a ‘hell’.

“All this time we’ve believed that the Almighty would do justice to our son," she told E-Times. Zarina also shared that she feels helpless as a mother when she sees her son in pain. She claimed that Sooraj is innocent and hoped that justice will be delivered on Friday.

“When my son looks at me I can feel his pain. I am not able to look into his eyes. We don’t say much to one another. I can feel what he is going through. And I feel helpless. I can’t say anything to him. I know my son is innocent. Dus saal lag gaye hain. Lekin mujhe oopar wale pe pura bharosa hai. I feel this has been a phase, a traumatic phase. Lekin ooparwale ke ghar me der hai andher nahin. I am fully confident that my son will get justice, because he is innocent," she added.

Zarina shared that the verdict will be announced at 10:30 am on Friday and revealed that she will be present in the court too along with her son. “Please pray for Sooraj. He is a strong boy. He has full faith in the judiciary. Ussey maloom hai ki insaaf milega. Insha Allah," she said.

Jiah Khan was found hanging at her home by her mother, Rabia Khan in June 2013. Khan had also allegedly written a 6-page letter describing her relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. Following Jiah’s death, her mother accused Sooraj and his family of ‘mistreating’ Jiah. He was then booked for abetment of suicide. Sooraj was even arrested but was later released on bail.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

