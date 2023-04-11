Ahead of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Here is a Look at Salman Khan's Previous Eid Releases

Salman Khan needs no introduction. One of the industry's biggest stars is known for his action-packed roles and larger-than-life persona. However, Salman's connection to the festival of Eid is a story that has become almost as famous as his films. Since his 2009 film, Wanted, Salman has made it a tradition to release his movies on the auspicious occasion.

These releases have become a yearly event that fans eagerly anticipate, as Salman Khan brings his signature charm and charisma to the big screen. His upcoming movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, will also be released on Eid, April 21. Ahead of his film's release, here's a list of all Salman Khan movies released on Eid.

Wanted

Advertisement

Wanted, released in 2009, starring Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia, was a blockbuster hit. Directed by Prabhu Deva, this film began Salman Khan's Eid bonanza, and its success further established the trend. The movie's action-packed scenes and Salman's impressive performance made it a favourite amongst audiences.

Bodyguard

Bodyguard was another blockbuster hit for Salman Khan on the occasion of Eid. Directed by Siddique, the movie also starred Kareena Kapoor in the lead role. It tells the story of a wealthy businesswoman who hires a bodyguard to protect her from a potential threat. The film's catchy soundtrack and chemistry between the lead actors made it a fan favourite. Its release on Eid also contributed to its success at the box office. Bodyguard was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of that year, solidifying Salman Khan's reign as the King of Bollywood.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan starred Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Harshaali Malhotra, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in crucial roles. The movie was released on Eid in 2015, becoming a massive hit at the box office. The film tells the story of a devout Hindu man who undertakes the task of reuniting a young mute girl with her family in Pakistan. The movie's heartwarming storyline, spectacular performances, and melodious soundtrack struck a chord with the audience, making it one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time.

Sultan

Advertisement

Salman Khan's Sultan was a perfect Eid treat for his fans. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie also starred Anushka Sharma in the lead role. The film tells the story of a retired wrestler who gets a chance to make a comeback in the wrestling arena, fighting for redemption and love. Sultan's release on Eid gave audiences another reason to celebrate. The quirky mix of romance, action, and drama made it a perfect movie to binge-watch on the occasion of Eid.

Ek Tha Tiger

Advertisement

Ek Tha Tiger, helmed by Kabir Khan, starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The movie was released on the occasion of Eid and was a massive success, breaking numerous box office records. The film tells the story of a RAW agent tasked with tracking down a rogue ISI agent.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News