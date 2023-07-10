Ahead Of Mission: Impossible– Dead Reckoning Release, Tom Cruise Shares Yet Another BTS

Hollywood action star Tom Cruise delighted his fans by offering a behind-the-scenes look at the much-anticipated film, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Through a video shared on his Instagram account, the 61-year-old actor, accompanied by director Christopher McQuarrie, delved into the movie and its exhilarating journey during its production.

Tom Cruise, known for his love of adventure, expressed his joy at being able to travel the world and create movies. He said that as a kid, he wanted to travel the world and make movies, and cinema has allowed him to experience that.

Director Christopher McQuarrie echoed Cruise’s sentiments, stating, “Coming to places like Rome, Venice, Abu Dhabi, and Norway has been truly extraordinary." The actor, building upon Christopher McQuarrie’s statement, highlighted the core motivation behind the Mission: Impossible franchise. “That’s why I started Mission Impossible. To go there and experience and to bring that into a story," he said.

The video also treated fans to glimpses of the upcoming action thriller, which is expected to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. Fans eagerly anticipate its release and flooded the comment section of Tom Cruise’s post with expressions of admiration and anticipation. The post quickly garnered 1.4 million views, underscoring the widespread enthusiasm for the upcoming installment.

The accompanying caption to the video read, “I am so grateful to be able to travel the world to bring these films to you. We can’t wait for you to see this Mission: Impossible story on the big screen!"