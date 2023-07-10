Trends :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
Ahead Of Mission: Impossible– Dead Reckoning Release, Tom Cruise Shares Yet Another BTS

Mission: Impossible– Dead Reckoning will hit the theatres on July 12.(Credits: Instagram/@tomcruise)
Mission: Impossible– Dead Reckoning will hit the theatres on July 12.(Credits: Instagram/@tomcruise)

Published By: Shrishti Negi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 16:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Tom Cruise said that as a kid he wanted to travel the world and make movies, and cinema has allowed him to experience that.

Hollywood action star Tom Cruise delighted his fans by offering a behind-the-scenes look at the much-anticipated film, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Through a video shared on his Instagram account, the 61-year-old actor, accompanied by director Christopher McQuarrie, delved into the movie and its exhilarating journey during its production.

Tom Cruise, known for his love of adventure, expressed his joy at being able to travel the world and create movies. He said that as a kid, he wanted to travel the world and make movies, and cinema has allowed him to experience that.

Director Christopher McQuarrie echoed Cruise’s sentiments, stating, “Coming to places like Rome, Venice, Abu Dhabi, and Norway has been truly extraordinary." The actor, building upon Christopher McQuarrie’s statement, highlighted the core motivation behind the Mission: Impossible franchise. “That’s why I started Mission Impossible. To go there and experience and to bring that into a story," he said.

The video also treated fans to glimpses of the upcoming action thriller, which is expected to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. Fans eagerly anticipate its release and flooded the comment section of Tom Cruise’s post with expressions of admiration and anticipation. The post quickly garnered 1.4 million views, underscoring the widespread enthusiasm for the upcoming installment.

The accompanying caption to the video read, “I am so grateful to be able to travel the world to bring these films to you. We can’t wait for you to see this Mission: Impossible story on the big screen!"

After facing several delays caused by the global pandemic, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is finally set to hit theatres this month. The film marks Tom Cruise’s return as the iconic IMF agent Ethan Hunt. Picking up after the events of Mission: Impossible - Fallout, the movie follows Hunt and his team as they embark on a mission to save the world from an AI-powered antagonist capable of instigating global wars if not stopped.

Paramount Pictures has announced that the theatrical release in the United States is scheduled for July 12, with special Early Access Fan Event screenings taking place on July 10. The movie is also scheduled to hit Indian theatres on July 12. The advance booking that started on July 7 sold 28,000 tickets for the first show and 62,000 tickets for the first weekend.

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with nearly eight years of experience in the media

first published: July 10, 2023, 15:49 IST
last updated: July 10, 2023, 16:50 IST
