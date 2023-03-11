Ahead of Oscars, AR Rahman Says He Wants RRR Song Naatu Naatu To Win Grammy Also Because...

While everyone is hoping for RRR’s Naatu Naatu to win the Oscar 2023, AR Rahman has now said that he not only wants the song to grab the 95th Academy Award but also the Grammy in the future. During a recent conversation with the news agency ANI, Rahman cheered for Naatu Naatu and shared that the song’s win will ‘lift India up’.

“I want Naatu-Naatu to win awards, I want them to win the Grammy also because any award for any of us will lift India up and the concentration of our culture will become higher," he said.

Even when Naatu Naatu’s nomination for the Oscars 2023 was announced earlier this year, Rahman told News18, “It is not easy to go beyond this prejudice. They have done a tremendous job. This happened, it is a huge achievement. People are not apologetic about dancing to a Telugu/Indian beat. This should happen again and again in every industry. When we become leaders, it will be amazing. MM Keeravani is an underrated composer. I tell my children that he has been working for 35 years and wanted to quit. Then his career started. I want RRR to win the Oscar."

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are also currently in the US promoting their film. Naatu Naatu will also be performed at the prestigious 95th Academy Awards, which will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India). Marking their Oscar debut, Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the song on stage. The prestigious event will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

