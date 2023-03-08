Ahead of Oscars, RRR Star Jr NTR Wins Over Internet As He Video Calls Fan's Mom from US; Watch

The 95th Oscars are all set to take place on March 12 (March 13 in India). Ahead of the extravagant event, Jr NTR has landed in the US and also received a warm welcome from his fans. His film RRR has been nominated at this year’s Academy Awards. Fans showered him with flowers and cheered for him as the actor made his way to his car.

While heading towards the car, the superstar even greeted and interacted with the fans and their family members too. He mentioned how their relationship is stronger than blood, “I love you more than you guys love me. You’re all my brother though we are not related by blood. Our relationship is stronger than any blood relationship. I’m indebted to you."

Advertisement

Taking to social media, a fan later shared a video and wrote, “My mom spoke her heart out to my fav hero, This day will be cherished for a long time Zindhabad Young tiger @tarak9999. The way he spoke to her by taking the phone into his hands mannn."

Meanwile, Ram Charan has been putting up in LA for over a month now and promoting RRR in full swing. The actor even made appearances on Hollywood’s two popular talk shows – Good Morning America and KLTA Entertainment to speak about his film. He was even introduced as the ‘Brad Pitt Of India’. RRR’s hit number Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Oscars 2023 under the Best Original Song category.

Recently, a special screening of RRR was held at Ace Hotel. Taking to Twitter, Ram wrote, “What an overwhelmingly happy response to screening of #RRR at the Ace Hotel!Receiving a standing ovation from you all will be etched in my memory forever!! Thank you all so much." He also shared a selfie with his fans at the same screening.

Advertisement

A media personnel from the screening shared a video from the theatre and wrote, “A standing ovation for Ram Charan, S. S. Rajamouli, and the crew of #RRR. So well deserved". The RRR team was welcomed with cheers, and applause. According to a report in Pinkvilla, ‘more than 1,600 tickets were sold and many people stood in long queues to watch the visual spectacle on the big screen’.

In RRR, Ram had essayed the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju- a freedom fighter hailing from Andhra Pradesh. While Jr NTR played the role of Komaram Bheem. Helmed by SS Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film had cameo appearances of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Advertisement

Apart from RRR, two Indian docudramas also bagged nominations at the 95th Oscars. ‘All That Breathes’ a documentary directed by Shaunak Sen, and Kartiki Gonsalves’ directorial ‘The Elephant Whisperer’ each earned a nomination in the categories of Best Documentary Feature Film and Best Documentary Short Film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here