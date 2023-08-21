Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Ahead Of Raj Shetty's Toby Release, Here's What Composer Arjun Janya Said About Film

Toby will hit the theatres on August 25, 2023.
August 21, 2023

Toby is an action drama written by Raj Shetty and directed by Basil Alchalakkal and stars Raj Shetty and Samyukta Hornad in the lead.

One of the highly-anticipated Kannada movies, Toby is an action drama written by Raj Shetty and directed by Basil Alchalakkal. The movie stars Raj Shetty, Samyukta Hornad, Chaitra Achar and Raj Deepak Shetty. Reportedly, the story is based on T.K Dayanand’s story. The movie is based in the Kumta area of coastal Karnataka. The movie will hit the theatres on August 25, 2023.

The makers are currently busy promoting the movie and have already generated immense hype about Toby, Reportedly, the movie’s conception, execution and presentation were done in record time. From the looks of the trailer, the film brings forth something real instead of make-believe and the audience is already very excited about it. But do you know what was Arjun Janya’s reaction to Toby?

Famous music composer and singer, Arjun Janya was quite shocked after watching Toby. He claimed that there is one scene which is extremely disturbing and leaves a lasting impression in the mind. According to him, after watching the movie, he was in a state of ‘hangover’ for three days straight.

Raj Shetty too shared that the movie has been narrated specially. Speaking of his character to a media portal, he said, “Even though my character Anand is the antagonist, he has a lot of complexities." He further added that his character is a negative-shaded one which everyone must have encountered in their personal lives. His character Anand believes that he is always right and his emotions are not always overt.

    • The trailer of the movie left many excited. A fan wrote, “This movie deserves pan India release in all languages." Another wrote, “Kannada industry is currently is in next level no other industries can beat Kannada as of now."

    Toby is produced by Lighter Buddha Films, Agastya Films and Coffee Gang Studio. Toby’s movie will be reportedly screened on 175 screens in Karnataka. It will be released in more than 60 multiplex theatres. It will be released in the Kannada language all over India.

    August 21, 2023
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 18:45 IST
