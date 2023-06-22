Thalapathy Vijay Birthday Special: Fans Feature Him On New York Times Square Billboard

South Indian film industry superstar Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 49th birthday today i.e., June 22. Vijay is one of the most popular actors not only in South India but across the country and has had an illustrious career that has spanned over two decades. He started working in films as a child artist and enjoys a massive fan following. Apart from being a fantastic actor, he is also a philanthropist and does a lot of charitable work as well. Reports suggest that his fans started his birthday celebration in advance and surprised him by featuring Vijay on the New York Times Square Billboard.

One of Vijay’s fans shared the video on his Twitter. He wrote, “Happy & proud to feature @actorvijay Anna on the prestigious Times Square Billboard @ New York City to kick start birthday celebrations for #Thalapathy by @CanadaVMI #HBDThalapathyvijay"

Thalapathy Vijay has become the first Tamil actor to feature on New York’s Times Square Billboard on his birthday. His fans uploaded a series of clips of the Times Square Billboard. Previously, Dhanush and R Madhavan have also been featured in the prestigious spot for the promotions of their films. Even legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja has also been featured on the billboard.

Vijay is currently working on his much-awaited film, Leo. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is expected to release in theatres in October 2023. The film is supposed to be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe or Lokiverse and stars Sanjay Dutt as the main villain and Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. Apart from them, the film has an ensemble cast of Mysskin, Gautham Menon, Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, Sandy, and Mansoor Ali Khan.