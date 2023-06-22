Ahead of Yuva's Release, Sapthami Gowda's Word Of Appreciation For Yuva Rajkumar

One of the rising luminaries in the Kannada film industry, Sapthami Gowda is eagerly anticipating her film Yuva. She will act opposite Puneeth Rajkumar’s grandson and actor Yuva Rajkumar in this movie. In an interview with a portal, Sapthami said that she is delighted to work opposite late actor Dr Rajkumar’s grandson Yuva. She said that Yuva is not pressured about being a rookie in the acting field and viewers are also excited to watch him in the cinema halls. The actress hoped that Yuva will be successful at the box office.

Sapthami unveiled the first look of Yuva some time ago on Instagram. The actress looked beautiful in a pink salwar suit in the poster. Some of the fans guessed that she would portray the role of a college student in this film. She thanked the team behind Yuva, director Santhosh Ananddram and production house Hombale Films. “ @yuva_rajkumar can’t wait for December 22nd for everyone to witness “YUVA". “Siri" needs all your blessings and love", she wrote further. Fans commented that she looks cute and they can’t wait to see her character Siri in the film.

Written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, Yuva is expected to hit the big screens on December 22. Alongside Yuva and Sapthami, critically acclaimed actor Achyut Kumar will also essay an important role. Backed by Hombale Films, Yuva will hit the big screen in Kannada.

Besides Yuva, Sapthami will make her Bollywood debut with Vivek Agnihotri’s pan-India film The Vaccine War. Besides Sapthami, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Nana Patekar will also essay key roles in this film. Backed by Abhishek Aggarwal Arts and I Am Buddha, The Vaccine War is expected to release in the cinema halls on October 20.

Hombale Films have informed the viewers that the writing of Kantara’s second part has started. Sapthami has left an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience with her portrayal of the character Leela.