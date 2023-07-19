AI Art Transforms Taapsee Pannu Into A Majestic Queen From The Chola Dynasty

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionized the world of art, enabling artists to give wings to their creativity and imagination. With the advancement of AI tools, artists have been able to transform celebrities and imagine them in various roles and settings. One such example is the recent work by an Instagram page called Movie AI Art, where they have transformed the popular Bollywood actress, Taapsee Pannu into a queen from the Chola dynasty. The AI-generated images are so incredibly realistic and flawless that it makes us wonder if Mani Ratnam missed out on casting Taapsee Pannu in his epic film series, Ponniyin Selvan.

Sharing the post, the page wrote, “Presenting Taapsee Pannu as a regal queen from the Chola dynasty, donned in golden armour. This chiaroscuro portrait captures her strength and elegance, transporting us back to the thalassocratic empire of southern India."

Social media users praised the artist’s creativity and ability to bring imagination to life through AI technology. People flooded the comment section with positive responses and heart emojis.

A user wrote, “Amazing," another stated, “Looking so beautiful," one more wrote, “All time favourite."

The AI artwork caught the attention of Taapsee Pannu herself. The Bollywood actress was so impressed by the transformation that she shared the artwork on her Instagram story. Expressing her appreciation for the artist’s work, she wrote, “This AI artwork is truly inspiring my imagination. Good one."

The Instagram page showcasing AI-generated artwork earlier captivated fans with its stunning transformations of other Bollywood beauties. From Kajal Aggarwal to Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai, these lifelike images of talented actresses were portrayed as fierce warriors, leaving fans and followers in awe.