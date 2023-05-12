Trends :Parineeti Chopra EngagementRanveer DeepikaGauahar Khan BabyDahaad ReviewAsit Modi
Aisha Sharma and Neha Sharma Look Sexy In Their Gym Avatars, Get Snapped Post Workout; Photos

Sharma sisters, Aisha and Neha are often snapped outside their gym in Mumbai when they even pose for the paparazzi.

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 14:46 IST

Sisters duo Aisha Sharma and Neha Sharma are fitness freaks and there is no doubt about it. Irrespective of their work schedules, the two never fail to take out time for their workout. Therefore, the two are often snapped outside their gym in Mumbai. On Friday too, the Sharma sisters were spotted by the paparazzi as they leaving their gym post workout.

In the pictures that surfaced on social media, Aisha and Neha were seen flaunting their gym outfits. Aisha wore a white top with black shorts and white sports shoes. She was also seen carrying a water bottle in her hand. On the other hand, Neha sported a white sports bra over a with a full-sleeve overcoat. She matched it with a pair of grey pants. She also carried a brown bag along with her.

The sisters posed in the sun for the paparazzi and were seen flaunting their million-dollar smiles. Check out the pictures here:

Aisha Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Satyamev Jayate in 2018 in which she was seen alongside John Abraham. She has also been part of several music videos. On the other hand, Neha Sharma has appeared in films such as Crook, Tum Bin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and Tanhaji among others. She will next be seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in key roles.

