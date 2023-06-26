Aisha Sharma Flaunts Her Toned Body In White Top And Black Shorts As She Heads To Gym; Watch Video

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma’s sister Aisha Sharma is a well-known fitness enthusiast and never misses a chance to hit the gym. She often gets clicked outside the gym with her sister but today she was seen alone. She posed for the camera before entering the building.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Aisha coming out of the car wearing a white top and black shorts. Her hair is tied in a bun style and completed her look with sneakers. She happily greeted shutterbugs who asked her for pictures. Her outfit perfectly accentuates her toned physique and black shorts that highlight her athletic prowess, Aisha effortlessly exudes a sense of determination and discipline. The video quickly went viral, with fans and followers commending her commitment to staying fit and motivated.

Watch the video here:

As social media platforms were flooded with the video, netizens couldn’t help but express their admiration for Aisha’s well-defined muscles and overall body strength.