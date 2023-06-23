Aisha Sharma's Gym Wardrobe Is Making Us Sweat

There is no doubt Aisha Sharma is a bonafide fitness enthusiast. Regardless of her busy schedule, she never fails to miss out on her workout regime. Therefore, the actress often gets snapped with her sister Neha Sharma outside a gym in Mumbai.

On Friday, Aisha was spotted by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani as she was leaving for the gym for a workout. In the video that surfaced on social media, the fitness freak was seen flaunting her skin-tight sky-blue jumpsuit. She looked stunning in the sportswear with a plunging neckline and was seen posing with an exercise ring, a water bottle, and a brown shoulder bag. For the footwear, Aisha opted for comfy white shoes. Her curly open tresses complemented her overall look.

“Fitness enthusiast Aisha Sharma is a vision of determination as she hits the gym, showcasing her dedication to health and wellness," the caption read.

As soon as the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section with fire and red-heart emoticons. Internet users appreciated Aisha for her immense dedication towards fitness.

Reacting to the post, a social media user wrote, “It’s all her dedication to the fitness, nutrition and the diet plans" while another commented, “Gorgeous (with a fire emoji)." “Both sisters are soo cute," a fan wrote.

Recently, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Aisha Sharma kicked off her day with a super yoga session. The actress shared a clip from her regime in which she was seen performing an asana.

Earlier, in another video, Aisha Sharma shared a snippet from her intense leg workout regime. It involved training her glutes, leg press, and standing squats. For her leg day workout, Sharma chose a black tight-fitted crop top and paired it with green-coloured shorts. She captioned the post, “There is only one corner of the universe you can be certain of improving, and that’s your own".