Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Twin In Personalised Ghoomer Ensemble As They Cheer For Abhishek Bachchan; Photos

Abhishek Bachchan has been getting a lot of appreciation for his recently released film Ghoomer. The audience lauded his performance and looks like his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya also approved it. They turned cheerleaders for him at the screening of the film. Photos of them in personalised Ghoomer sweatshirts are going viral on social media.

In the photos, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen wearing black colour hoodies with Ghoomer written on it. Abhishek paired his hoodie with beige pants and a black cap. Saiyami Kher, and director R Balki also joined them during the photo session. Recently, Abhishek also expressed his gratitude towards the fans and wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to all of you who came together and shared your love. Being a part of this was truly touching and meant a lot to me."

Take a look at the photos here: